Walleye Capital LLC Takes Position in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 49,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,406,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Carrier Global by 0.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 89,915,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,369,900,000 after buying an additional 697,882 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its stake in Carrier Global by 8.7% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 51,502,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,503,029,000 after acquiring an additional 4,139,443 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Carrier Global by 210.5% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 23,783,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,155,879,000 after acquiring an additional 16,122,688 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Carrier Global by 62.8% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 18,623,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $905,081,000 after acquiring an additional 7,186,597 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Carrier Global by 0.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,452,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $700,422,000 after acquiring an additional 88,202 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CARR. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Carrier Global from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Carrier Global in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Carrier Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Carrier Global presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.13.

Shares of NYSE:CARR opened at $54.81 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $47.50 billion, a PE ratio of 24.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $53.79 and its 200-day moving average is $50.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.86. Carrier Global Co. has a 52 week low of $34.21 and a 52 week high of $58.89.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $5.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.38 billion. Carrier Global had a net margin of 11.08% and a return on equity of 27.46%. Carrier Global’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.21 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. Carrier Global’s payout ratio is 19.12%.

In related news, VP Ajay Agrawal sold 18,969 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.13, for a total value of $1,045,760.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Carrier Global

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

