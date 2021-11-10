Walleye Capital LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WLTW)

Walleye Capital LLC decreased its stake in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WLTW) by 57.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 10,266 shares during the quarter. Walleye Capital LLC’s holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public were worth $1,725,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Laurion Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public by 169.4% during the 2nd quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 1,338,535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $307,890,000 after acquiring an additional 841,676 shares during the period. Viking Global Investors LP purchased a new position in Willis Towers Watson Public during the 1st quarter valued at $117,530,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public by 241.3% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 720,588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $165,750,000 after acquiring an additional 509,445 shares during the period. Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd boosted its holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public by 175.0% during the 2nd quarter. Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd now owns 743,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $170,932,000 after acquiring an additional 472,900 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public by 154.4% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 673,105 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $154,827,000 after acquiring an additional 408,514 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.30% of the company’s stock.

WLTW opened at $233.38 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $236.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $236.61. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited has a 12 month low of $195.12 and a 12 month high of $271.87. The firm has a market cap of $29.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.19 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WLTW) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.17. Willis Towers Watson Public had a return on equity of 15.12% and a net margin of 23.88%. The company had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.33 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited will post 13.01 EPS for the current year.

WLTW has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $206.07 target price (down from $265.00) on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Willis Towers Watson Public from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. MKM Partners upped their target price on Willis Towers Watson Public from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Willis Towers Watson Public from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $243.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Truist Securities upped their target price on Willis Towers Watson Public from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $254.59.

In related news, insider Adam Garrard sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.36, for a total transaction of $1,418,160.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Willis Towers Watson Plc engages in the provision of advisory, broking, and solutions services. It operates through the following segments: Human Capital and Benefits (HCB); Corporate Risk and Broking (CRB); Investment, Risk and Reinsurance (IRR); and Benefits Delivery and Administration (BDA). The HCB segment provides advice, broking, solutions, and software for employee benefit plans, the human resources organizations, and the management teams.

