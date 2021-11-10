Walleye Capital LLC Has $1.96 Million Position in MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP)

Walleye Capital LLC lowered its position in shares of MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP) by 18.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 53,199 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,067 shares during the quarter. Walleye Capital LLC’s holdings in MP Materials were worth $1,961,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MP. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in MP Materials during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,141,000. MML Investors Services LLC bought a new position in MP Materials in the first quarter valued at approximately $314,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. bought a new position in MP Materials in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,866,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in MP Materials in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,467,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in MP Materials in the first quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MP stock opened at $42.54 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.15. The company has a quick ratio of 13.41, a current ratio of 13.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market cap of $7.56 billion, a PE ratio of 63.49 and a beta of 3.93. MP Materials Corp. has a 12 month low of $11.53 and a 12 month high of $51.77.

MP Materials (NYSE:MP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $99.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.10 million. MP Materials had a net margin of 40.06% and a return on equity of 12.76%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 143.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that MP Materials Corp. will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other MP Materials news, Director Financial Lp Qvt sold 1,095,612 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.62, for a total transaction of $37,930,087.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 49.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MP. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of MP Materials from $43.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of MP Materials in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MP Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.67.

MP Materials Company Profile

MP Materials Corp. engages in the ownership and operation of integrated rare earth mining and processing facilities. It owns and operates the Mountain Pass facility located in the Western Hemisphere. The company holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals.

