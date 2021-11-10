Walleye Capital LLC Buys 6,087 Shares of Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP)

Walleye Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) by 22.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 33,178 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,087 shares during the quarter. Walleye Capital LLC’s holdings in Snap were worth $2,261,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of Snap by 6.4% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 6,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Snap by 32.6% in the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 37,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,955,000 after purchasing an additional 9,201 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new stake in shares of Snap in the first quarter worth $2,988,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Snap by 3,129.7% in the first quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 23,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,246,000 after purchasing an additional 23,097 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Snap in the first quarter worth $632,000. 52.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Snap alerts:

Several analysts recently weighed in on SNAP shares. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Snap from $80.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $75.00 target price (down previously from $85.00) on shares of Snap in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of Snap from $76.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Snap from $111.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Snap from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.93.

Shares of SNAP stock opened at $54.82 on Wednesday. Snap Inc. has a 52-week low of $37.35 and a 52-week high of $83.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 5.53 and a current ratio of 5.53. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.72. The company has a market capitalization of $88.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -130.52 and a beta of 1.07.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.06. Snap had a negative net margin of 16.72% and a negative return on equity of 23.65%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.14) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Snap Inc. will post -0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Joanna Coles sold 1,792 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.29, for a total transaction of $134,919.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel Michael J. O’sullivan sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.58, for a total transaction of $315,480.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,965,443 shares of company stock valued at $124,414,566 over the last ninety days.

Snap Company Profile

Snap, Inc engages in the operation of its camera platform. Its products include Snapchat, using the camera and editing tools to take and share Snaps, Friends Page, which lets users create and use Stories, Groups, Video and Chat, Discover for searching and surfacing relevant Stories, Snap Map, which shows friends, Stories and Snaps near the user, Memories, for saving personal collections, and Spectacles, wearable sunglasses capable of taking Snaps and interacting directly with the Snapchat application.

Featured Article: What is meant by holder of record?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP).

Receive News & Ratings for Snap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.