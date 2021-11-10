W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB) Stock Holdings Boosted by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB) by 130.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 88,600 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 50,183 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in W. R. Berkley were worth $6,594,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of WRB. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in W. R. Berkley by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 4,396,281 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $327,216,000 after purchasing an additional 472,361 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley by 843.9% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 326,746 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $24,320,000 after acquiring an additional 292,128 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,931,404 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $739,193,000 after acquiring an additional 291,659 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley by 38.6% during the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 982,783 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $74,052,000 after acquiring an additional 273,912 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley by 104.2% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 463,900 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $34,528,000 after acquiring an additional 236,701 shares in the last quarter. 68.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:WRB opened at $81.32 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. W. R. Berkley Co. has a 1 year low of $61.49 and a 1 year high of $82.76. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.22. The firm has a market cap of $14.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.85.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The insurance provider reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.38. W. R. Berkley had a return on equity of 12.93% and a net margin of 11.32%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that W. R. Berkley Co. will post 4.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a special dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 7th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.6%. This is a positive change from W. R. Berkley’s previous special dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 6th. W. R. Berkley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.34%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on WRB. Wolfe Research began coverage on W. R. Berkley in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $76.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America raised W. R. Berkley from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Boenning Scattergood raised W. R. Berkley from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $87.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised W. R. Berkley from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on W. R. Berkley from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.27.

W. R. Berkley Company Profile

W.R. Berkley Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the property casualty insurance business. It operates through the following segments: Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment includes excess and surplus lines, admitted lines, and specialty personal lines throughout the United States, as well as insurance business in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, South America, Canada, Mexico, Scandinavia, Asia and Australia.

