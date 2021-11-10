Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) Stock Rating Lowered by Exane BNP Paribas

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) was downgraded by stock analysts at Exane BNP Paribas from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $202.00 price target on the construction company’s stock. Exane BNP Paribas’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 0.95% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on VMC. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Vulcan Materials in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $186.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Stephens raised their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Argus raised shares of Vulcan Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $210.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $192.17.

NYSE VMC traded down $5.68 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $200.10. 21,591 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 808,008. The company’s 50-day moving average is $180.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $180.52. Vulcan Materials has a one year low of $134.53 and a one year high of $210.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.96. The company has a market capitalization of $26.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.35 and a beta of 0.65.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The construction company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by ($0.11). Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 12.64%. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.56 earnings per share. Vulcan Materials’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Vulcan Materials will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Vulcan Materials news, SVP David P. Clement sold 3,716 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.34, for a total transaction of $685,007.44. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,593 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,399,693.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO J Thomas Hill sold 69,558 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.48, for a total value of $12,971,175.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 70,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,140,313.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 106,795 shares of company stock worth $19,874,999 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VMC. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Vulcan Materials by 93.5% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,733,522 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $475,824,000 after acquiring an additional 1,321,005 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 50,219.0% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 984,743 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $171,413,000 after purchasing an additional 982,786 shares in the last quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials during the third quarter valued at about $109,624,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 26.0% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,654,811 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $462,123,000 after purchasing an additional 547,949 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 6.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,928,162 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,031,915,000 after purchasing an additional 336,718 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.76% of the company’s stock.

About Vulcan Materials

Vulcan Materials Co engages in the provision of basic materials and supply for infrastructure and construction industry. It operates through the following business segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment produces and sells asphalt mix and ready-mixed concrete primarily in its mid-Atlantic, Georgia, Southwestern, Tennessee, and Western markets.

