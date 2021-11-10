Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) Stock Rating Lowered by Exane BNP Paribas

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) was downgraded by stock analysts at Exane BNP Paribas from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $202.00 price target on the construction company’s stock. Exane BNP Paribas’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 0.95% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on VMC. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Vulcan Materials in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $186.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Stephens raised their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Argus raised shares of Vulcan Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $210.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $192.17.
NYSE VMC traded down $5.68 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $200.10. 21,591 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 808,008. The company’s 50-day moving average is $180.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $180.52. Vulcan Materials has a one year low of $134.53 and a one year high of $210.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.96. The company has a market capitalization of $26.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.35 and a beta of 0.65.
In other Vulcan Materials news, SVP David P. Clement sold 3,716 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.34, for a total transaction of $685,007.44. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,593 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,399,693.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO J Thomas Hill sold 69,558 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.48, for a total value of $12,971,175.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 70,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,140,313.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 106,795 shares of company stock worth $19,874,999 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VMC. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Vulcan Materials by 93.5% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,733,522 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $475,824,000 after acquiring an additional 1,321,005 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 50,219.0% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 984,743 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $171,413,000 after purchasing an additional 982,786 shares in the last quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials during the third quarter valued at about $109,624,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 26.0% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,654,811 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $462,123,000 after purchasing an additional 547,949 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 6.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,928,162 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,031,915,000 after purchasing an additional 336,718 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.76% of the company’s stock.
About Vulcan Materials
Vulcan Materials Co engages in the provision of basic materials and supply for infrastructure and construction industry. It operates through the following business segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment produces and sells asphalt mix and ready-mixed concrete primarily in its mid-Atlantic, Georgia, Southwestern, Tennessee, and Western markets.
Featured Article: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?
Receive News & Ratings for Vulcan Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vulcan Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.