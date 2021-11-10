Voyager Digital Ltd. (OTCMKTS:VYGVF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Voyager Digital Ltd. (OTCMKTS:VYGVF) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $36.67.

Several brokerages have weighed in on VYGVF. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of Voyager Digital from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Voyager Digital in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Eight Capital began coverage on shares of Voyager Digital in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

VYGVF stock traded up $1.46 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $20.35. 1,594,164 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,079,202. Voyager Digital has a twelve month low of $0.75 and a twelve month high of $30.20. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.09.

Voyager Digital Ltd. engages in the provision of a fully functional suite of APIs and mobile apps to allow anyone who is legally able to do so the ability to trade, invest, earn and secure digital assets across multiple types of digital assets. The company was founded by Philip Eytan, Gaspard de Dreuzy, Stephen Ehrlich and Oscar Salazar on June 25, 1993 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

