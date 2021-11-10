Voya Financial Advisors Inc. Sells 6,281 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Voya Financial Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 75.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,085 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 6,281 shares during the quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in American Express were worth $342,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AXP. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of American Express by 42.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,781,138 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,946,597,000 after buying an additional 3,533,898 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in American Express by 5.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 48,691,683 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $8,045,326,000 after purchasing an additional 2,355,868 shares during the period. Factorial Partners LLC grew its stake in American Express by 12,216.4% in the first quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 2,192,320 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $15,500,000 after purchasing an additional 2,174,520 shares during the period. Amundi purchased a new stake in American Express in the second quarter worth $231,931,000. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its stake in American Express by 16.0% in the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 6,793,969 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,122,567,000 after purchasing an additional 938,790 shares during the period. 86.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AXP. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on American Express from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of American Express in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Daiwa Capital Markets cut American Express from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $180.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on American Express from $193.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on American Express from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $173.65.

In related news, insider Marc D. Gordon sold 13,424 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.24, for a total transaction of $2,137,637.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

AXP stock opened at $179.86 on Wednesday. American Express has a fifty-two week low of $109.55 and a fifty-two week high of $189.03. The business’s 50-day moving average is $170.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $166.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59. The company has a market cap of $139.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.23.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The payment services company reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.47. American Express had a return on equity of 28.48% and a net margin of 19.54%. The firm had revenue of $10.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that American Express will post 9.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 10th. Investors of record on Friday, October 8th will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.97%.

American Express Profile

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, Global Merchant and Network Services, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Services Group segment issues a wide range of proprietary consumer cards globally.

