Voya Financial Advisors Inc. Sells 4,372 Shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG)

Voya Financial Advisors Inc. cut its stake in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) by 62.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,604 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 4,372 shares during the period. Voya Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in The Scotts Miracle-Gro were worth $499,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zacks Investment Management grew its holdings in The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 39,712 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,622,000 after acquiring an additional 1,611 shares in the last quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC bought a new position in The Scotts Miracle-Gro during the 2nd quarter worth about $963,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 96,760.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,686 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,859,000 after acquiring an additional 9,676 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in The Scotts Miracle-Gro during the 2nd quarter worth about $4,246,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in The Scotts Miracle-Gro during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,886,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.65% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SMG opened at $171.31 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $9.56 billion, a PE ratio of 19.16 and a beta of 1.13. The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company has a 52 week low of $139.20 and a 52 week high of $254.34. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $150.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $178.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported ($0.82) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.84) by $0.02. The Scotts Miracle-Gro had a return on equity of 56.20% and a net margin of 10.41%. The company had revenue of $737.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $695.38 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.06 EPS. The Scotts Miracle-Gro’s revenue was down 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company will post 8.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Monday, November 29th will be issued a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 26th. The Scotts Miracle-Gro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.53%.

SMG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $257.00 target price on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $230.00 to $200.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $220.00 price target for the company. Truist decreased their price objective on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $250.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Truist Securities cut their price target on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $250.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $222.00.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Co engages in the manufacture, marketing, and distribution of systems and accessories for hydroponic gardening. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. The U.S. Consumer segment consists of consumer lawn and garden business. The Hawthorn segment includes indoor, urban, and hydroponic gardening business.

