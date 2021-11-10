Voya Financial Advisors Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Voya Financial Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 91.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,580 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 28,096 shares during the period. Voya Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $302,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. 4Thought Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 150.0% during the second quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC now owns 250 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. CKW Financial Group acquired a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the second quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Isthmus Partners LLC acquired a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the second quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors own 72.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ABT stock opened at $126.43 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $123.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $120.09. The firm has a market cap of $223.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.37, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.68. Abbott Laboratories has a 1 year low of $105.32 and a 1 year high of $129.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.83.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.46. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 28.39% and a net margin of 17.12%. The company had revenue of $10.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.98 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.67%.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, VP Philip P. Boudreau sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.49, for a total value of $1,011,920.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Randel William Woodgrift sold 6,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.00, for a total transaction of $819,150.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 50,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,461,997. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 205,283 shares of company stock worth $25,878,512 in the last ninety days. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on ABT shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Raymond James increased their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $128.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. BTIG Research increased their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $126.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $136.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.94.

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

