Voya Financial Advisors Inc. Lowers Position in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI)

Voya Financial Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) by 78.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 23,051 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 84,001 shares during the quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Hanesbrands were worth $426,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands by 101.9% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,389 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 701 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hanesbrands in the second quarter worth $29,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hanesbrands in the second quarter worth $51,000. Boit C F David purchased a new position in shares of Hanesbrands in the second quarter worth $63,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Hanesbrands by 34.4% during the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 1,280 shares in the last quarter. 85.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HBI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hanesbrands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Hanesbrands in a research note on Monday, October 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Hanesbrands from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Hanesbrands from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Hanesbrands from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hanesbrands currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.38.

Shares of HBI opened at $18.07 on Wednesday. Hanesbrands Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.28 and a twelve month high of $22.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.70. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $18.21.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The textile maker reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.06. Hanesbrands had a negative net margin of 4.60% and a positive return on equity of 99.95%. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 1.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 9th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 8th. Hanesbrands’s dividend payout ratio is currently -66.67%.

Hanesbrands Profile

Hanesbrands, Inc is a consumer goods company, which engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and sale of everyday basic innerwear and activewear apparel in the Americas, Europe, Australia and Asia Pacific. It operates through the following three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International.

