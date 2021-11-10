VIZIO (NYSE:VZIO) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

VIZIO (NYSE:VZIO) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports.
VZIO traded up $2.33 on Wednesday, hitting $19.68. 2,996,647 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 890,144. VIZIO has a 12-month low of $17.25 and a 12-month high of $28.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $19.70.
In other VIZIO news, major shareholder V-Tw Holdings, Llc sold 1,743 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.10, for a total value of $35,034.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Joseph O’donnell sold 9,690 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.27, for a total transaction of $177,036.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 937,555 shares of company stock worth $19,367,182 over the last quarter.
Several brokerages have recently weighed in on VZIO. Stephens began coverage on shares of VIZIO in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of VIZIO from $31.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley began coverage on VIZIO in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised VIZIO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Cannonball Research initiated coverage on VIZIO in a research report on Monday, September 20th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.33.
VIZIO Company Profile
VIZIO Holding Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides smart televisions, sound bars, and accessories in the United States. It also operates Platform+ that comprises SmartCast, a Smart TV operating system, enabling integrated home entertainment solution, and data intelligence and services products through Inscape.
