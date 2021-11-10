VIZIO (NYSE:VZIO) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

VIZIO (NYSE:VZIO) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

VZIO traded up $2.33 on Wednesday, hitting $19.68. 2,996,647 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 890,144. VIZIO has a 12-month low of $17.25 and a 12-month high of $28.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $19.70.

Get VIZIO alerts:

In other VIZIO news, major shareholder V-Tw Holdings, Llc sold 1,743 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.10, for a total value of $35,034.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Joseph O’donnell sold 9,690 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.27, for a total transaction of $177,036.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 937,555 shares of company stock worth $19,367,182 over the last quarter.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in VIZIO by 1,388.6% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 28,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $779,000 after purchasing an additional 26,938 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of VIZIO during the 2nd quarter worth $708,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of VIZIO by 11,265.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 22,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $614,000 after buying an additional 22,530 shares in the last quarter. 6.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on VZIO. Stephens began coverage on shares of VIZIO in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of VIZIO from $31.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley began coverage on VIZIO in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised VIZIO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Cannonball Research initiated coverage on VIZIO in a research report on Monday, September 20th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.33.

VIZIO Company Profile

VIZIO Holding Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides smart televisions, sound bars, and accessories in the United States. It also operates Platform+ that comprises SmartCast, a Smart TV operating system, enabling integrated home entertainment solution, and data intelligence and services products through Inscape.

Recommended Story: Operating Income

Receive News & Ratings for VIZIO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VIZIO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.