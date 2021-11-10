Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Holdings Increased by 1832 Asset Management L.P.

1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,568,570 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 329,657 shares during the quarter. Visa comprises 1.6% of 1832 Asset Management L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. 1832 Asset Management L.P. owned about 0.18% of Visa worth $839,638,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of V. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Visa in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Visa in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Visa in the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Visa in the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 38.9% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 207 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.54% of the company’s stock.

V stock opened at $213.39 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Visa Inc. has a twelve month low of $192.81 and a twelve month high of $252.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $415.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $224.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $230.82.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.09. Visa had a net margin of 51.07% and a return on equity of 37.62%. The business had revenue of $6.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 7.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be given a dividend of $0.375 per share. This is a boost from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. Visa’s payout ratio is 22.74%.

In other news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.10, for a total value of $2,564,316.30. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 11,193 shares in the company, valued at $2,564,316.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.57, for a total transaction of $1,877,130.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 51,580 shares of company stock worth $11,376,866 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

V has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Visa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $227.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Visa from $275.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 1st. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Compass Point increased their target price on shares of Visa from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $269.92.

About Visa

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global ATM.

