Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the sixteen research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $24.08.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on VIPS. Citigroup decreased their target price on Vipshop from $24.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 8th. New Street Research lowered Vipshop from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Benchmark cut their price objective on Vipshop from $37.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Credit Suisse Group cut Vipshop from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Vipshop from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Vipshop by 90.9% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 981,592 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $19,710,000 after acquiring an additional 467,295 shares during the period. Brilliance Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Vipshop during the 2nd quarter valued at about $8,897,000. Lido Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vipshop during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,609,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in Vipshop during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,916,000. Finally, Andra AP fonden boosted its holdings in Vipshop by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 667,600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,405,000 after acquiring an additional 103,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 45.49% of the company’s stock.

NYSE VIPS traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $11.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 255,952 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,041,820. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.99 billion, a PE ratio of 8.57 and a beta of 0.64. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $12.36 and a 200 day moving average of $17.64. Vipshop has a one year low of $10.15 and a one year high of $46.00.

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The technology company reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $1.80. The business had revenue of $29.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.64 billion. Vipshop had a return on equity of 21.13% and a net margin of 5.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.92 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Vipshop will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Vipshop Company Profile

VipShop Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of online products sales and distributions services. It offers womenswear; menswear; footwear; accessories; handbags; apparel for children; sportswear and sporting goods; cosmetic goods; home and lifestyle products; luxury goods; and gifts and miscellaneous.

