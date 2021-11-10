Vidya (VIDYA) Hits 1-Day Volume of $23,240.00

Vidya (CURRENCY:VIDYA) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on November 9th. Vidya has a total market capitalization of $10.13 million and approximately $23,240.00 worth of Vidya was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Vidya coin can currently be bought for $0.26 or 0.00000387 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Vidya has traded 4.5% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Vidya Profile

Vidya (CRYPTO:VIDYA) is a coin. It launched on August 22nd, 2020. Vidya’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 38,990,028 coins. Vidya’s official Twitter account is @team3d_official and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Vidya is team3d.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The project is designed to provide an emotion-driven, high-stakes entertainment experience through a new environment for crypto and traditional gamers – that brings real-world consequences to in-game decisions. The project also claims to gamify DeFi – it puts out traditional games that use a valuable, market-backed ERC-20 token called Vidya (VIDYA) as a medium of exchange along with escrow smart contracts to handle wagers in match-based games. The ecosystem is claimed to also be capable of supporting the oft-seen economic experiments and financial mechanics of almost any other DeFi project, whether as mechanics within our games themselves or as financial platforms outside of them. “

Vidya Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vidya directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vidya should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Vidya using one of the exchanges listed above.

