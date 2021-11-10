Veritone (NASDAQ:VERI) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.28 EPS

Veritone (NASDAQ:VERI) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.28, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Veritone had a negative net margin of 95.21% and a negative return on equity of 92.40%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.40) EPS. Veritone updated its Q4 2021 guidance to EPS and its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.

NASDAQ:VERI traded up $3.28 on Wednesday, reaching $33.86. The stock had a trading volume of 17,651 shares, compared to its average volume of 592,635. The company has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.59 and a beta of 3.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $24.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.65. Veritone has a 12-month low of $9.67 and a 12-month high of $50.34.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Veritone stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Veritone, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERI) by 47.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 447,024 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 143,509 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 1.36% of Veritone worth $8,811,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 47.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Veritone from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Veritone from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 8th. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Veritone from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of Veritone in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.60.

Veritone Company Profile

Veritone, Inc engages in the provision of artificial intelligence (AI) computing solutions to media and entertainment, government, and legal and compliance industries. It operates through the following segments: Advertising; aiWARE SaaS Solutions; and aiWARE Content Licensing and Media Services. The Advertising segment places advertisements for clients, primarily with radio broadcasters, podcasters and digital media producers.

