Veracity Capital LLC Sells 961 Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Veracity Capital LLC reduced its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) by 3.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,293 shares of the company’s stock after selling 961 shares during the quarter. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF makes up approximately 0.7% of Veracity Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Veracity Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $3,032,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 6.9% during the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 68,488,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,866,692,000 after acquiring an additional 4,414,887 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.2% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 52,288,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,030,438,000 after acquiring an additional 1,610,968 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,507,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,095,050,000 after acquiring an additional 1,606,510 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 14.1% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,539,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,406,746,000 after acquiring an additional 3,646,349 shares during the period. Finally, Milliman Financial Risk Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.9% during the second quarter. Milliman Financial Risk Management LLC now owns 15,952,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,839,840,000 after acquiring an additional 144,973 shares during the period. 79.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSEARCA:AGG traded down $0.53 on Wednesday, reaching $114.80. 122,756 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,914,013. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $115.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $115.21. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $113.20 and a 12 month high of $118.45.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

