Veracity Capital LLC Reduces Stock Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Veracity Capital LLC reduced its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 78.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 65,695 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 239,429 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for approximately 2.1% of Veracity Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Veracity Capital LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $8,984,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Apple in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Milestone Resources Group Ltd increased its holdings in Apple by 57.7% during the second quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 216 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new position in Apple in the first quarter worth approximately $72,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in Apple by 585.7% during the second quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 576 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 492 shares during the period. Finally, Cordant Inc. boosted its position in Apple by 60.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cordant Inc. now owns 805 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. 56.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Apple alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $180.00 price objective on Apple in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Fundamental Research raised their price target on shares of Apple from $163.99 to $164.79 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Bank of America set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Apple and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Apple from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Apple from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $165.56.

In related news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 89,437 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.83, for a total value of $12,416,538.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.68, for a total value of $3,717,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 2,850,782 shares of company stock worth $421,048,788. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple stock traded down $1.93 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $148.88. The company had a trading volume of 1,788,665 shares, compared to its average volume of 70,108,920. The company has a market capitalization of $2.44 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.21. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $112.59 and a 12-month high of $157.26. The company’s fifty day moving average is $147.59 and its 200-day moving average is $140.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.24. Apple had a net margin of 25.88% and a return on equity of 144.13%. The firm had revenue of $83.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 5.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th will be given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 5th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.66%.

Apple Company Profile

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

Further Reading: Overweight

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.