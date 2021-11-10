Velodyne Lidar (NASDAQ:VLDR) Trading 8.3% Higher

Velodyne Lidar, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLDR) traded up 8.3% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $6.88 and last traded at $6.88. 27,909 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 4,059,138 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.35.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Velodyne Lidar in a report on Friday, August 6th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of Velodyne Lidar from $11.00 to $7.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Velodyne Lidar from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Sunday, September 26th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Velodyne Lidar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $8.00 in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Velodyne Lidar has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.75.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.34 and its 200-day moving average is $8.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.32 and a beta of 0.92.

Velodyne Lidar (NASDAQ:VLDR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $13.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.76 million. Velodyne Lidar had a negative return on equity of 79.70% and a negative net margin of 462.29%. Velodyne Lidar’s revenue was down 59.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.06) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Velodyne Lidar, Inc. will post -1.06 EPS for the current year.

In other Velodyne Lidar news, CTO Mathew Rekow sold 40,348 shares of Velodyne Lidar stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.60, for a total transaction of $306,644.80. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 104,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $792,999.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Andrew Hamer sold 9,730 shares of Velodyne Lidar stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.36, for a total transaction of $61,882.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 69,777 shares of company stock worth $496,087. 13.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Velodyne Lidar by 54.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,349,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,838,000 after purchasing an additional 2,932,846 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Velodyne Lidar by 9.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,769,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,235,000 after purchasing an additional 411,892 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in shares of Velodyne Lidar by 81.1% during the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,286,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,330,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024,200 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Velodyne Lidar by 5,954.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,779,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,938,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750,492 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Velodyne Lidar by 123.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,156,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,306,000 after buying an additional 638,878 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 15.83% of the company’s stock.

Velodyne Lidar, Inc operates as an automotive technology company, which engages in the provision of real-time three dimensional (3D) vision for autonomous systems. The firm’s products include solid state sensors, surround sensors, and software solutions. It also develops and produces Lidar sensors for use in industrial, 3D mapping, drones, and auto applications.

