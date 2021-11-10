Vanilla Network One Day Volume Reaches $10,274.00 (VNLA)

Vanilla Network (CURRENCY:VNLA) traded 4.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on November 10th. One Vanilla Network coin can now be bought for approximately $14.61 or 0.00022437 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Vanilla Network has traded up 46.5% against the US dollar. Vanilla Network has a market cap of $9.60 million and approximately $10,274.00 worth of Vanilla Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001537 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00001858 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.86 or 0.00071979 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.71 or 0.00073277 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63.30 or 0.00097234 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $64,718.95 or 0.99408610 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4,565.41 or 0.07012493 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.84 or 0.00019715 BTC.

Vanilla Network Profile

Vanilla Network’s total supply is 801,645 coins and its circulating supply is 657,030 coins. Vanilla Network’s official Twitter account is @VanillaNetwork1 . Vanilla Network’s official website is vanilla.network . Vanilla Network’s official message board is medium.com/@mar_one1 . The Reddit community for Vanilla Network is https://reddit.com/r/vanillatoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Vanilla Network Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vanilla Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vanilla Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Vanilla Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

