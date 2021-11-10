Vanguard Group Inc. Increases Position in Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYN)

Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYN) by 39.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,214,883 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 340,910 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc.’s holdings in Dyne Therapeutics were worth $25,561,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Dyne Therapeutics by 75.8% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 810 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dyne Therapeutics by 97.6% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 1,163 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Dyne Therapeutics by 98.2% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 1,685 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Dyne Therapeutics by 59.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 3,789 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pentwater Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Dyne Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $233,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.24% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dyne Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday.

NASDAQ DYN opened at $14.82 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.72. Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.50 and a 52-week high of $32.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $763.64 million, a P/E ratio of -5.81 and a beta of 0.16.

Dyne Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DYN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.83) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by ($0.19). On average, equities research analysts predict that Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Susanna Gatti High sold 2,451 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.22, for a total transaction of $42,206.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 42.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Dyne Therapeutics, Inc, a muscle disease company, operates as a biotechnology company that focuses on advancing therapeutics for genetically driven muscle diseases in the United States. It develops various programs for myotonic dystrophy type 1, duchenne muscular dystrophy, and facioscapulohumeral dystrophy, as well as rare skeletal muscle, and cardiac and metabolic muscle diseases using its FORCE platform that delivers disease-modifying therapeutics.

