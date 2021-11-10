Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Stock Holdings Raised by Lake Street Advisors Group LLC

Lake Street Advisors Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,714,838 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 8,643 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF accounts for approximately 6.5% of Lake Street Advisors Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC owned about 0.11% of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF worth $88,297,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 28,881,374 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,568,548,000 after purchasing an additional 3,313,221 shares during the last quarter. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 42.0% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. now owns 378,081 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $20,534,000 after purchasing an additional 111,753 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 123,783 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,723,000 after purchasing an additional 8,232 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 180.6% during the 2nd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 25,004 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,358,000 after purchasing an additional 16,093 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Naples Global Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 70,677 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,838,000 after purchasing an additional 3,245 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

VWO stock traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $51.57. 263,685 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,061,084. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $46.42 and a 12-month high of $56.66. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $51.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.20.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

Featured Article: ESG Score

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.