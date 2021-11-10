Vanessa Dupuis Sells 512 Shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) Stock

Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) SVP Vanessa Dupuis sold 512 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $87,040.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
Shares of CE opened at $172.91 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $18.82 billion, a PE ratio of 11.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s fifty day moving average is $158.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $158.13. Celanese Co. has a fifty-two week low of $115.42 and a fifty-two week high of $173.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.
Celanese (NYSE:CE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The basic materials company reported $4.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.75 by $0.07. Celanese had a net margin of 35.90% and a return on equity of 42.83%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.95 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Celanese Co. will post 18.31 earnings per share for the current year.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Celanese during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Bbva USA acquired a new position in shares of Celanese during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Celanese in the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in Celanese in the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its holdings in Celanese by 111.1% in the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 247 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.12% of the company’s stock.
CE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Celanese from $188.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Celanese from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Celanese from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Celanese from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Vertical Research raised shares of Celanese from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $196.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Celanese has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $188.07.
Celanese Company Profile
Celanese Corp. engages in the provision of technology and specialty materials businesses. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, Acetyl Chain and Other Activities .The Engineered Materials segment includes the engineered materials business, food ingredients business and certain strategic affiliates.
