Vanessa Dupuis Sells 512 Shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) Stock

Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) SVP Vanessa Dupuis sold 512 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $87,040.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of CE opened at $172.91 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $18.82 billion, a PE ratio of 11.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s fifty day moving average is $158.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $158.13. Celanese Co. has a fifty-two week low of $115.42 and a fifty-two week high of $173.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The basic materials company reported $4.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.75 by $0.07. Celanese had a net margin of 35.90% and a return on equity of 42.83%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.95 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Celanese Co. will post 18.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 29th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. Celanese’s payout ratio is 11.03%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Celanese during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Bbva USA acquired a new position in shares of Celanese during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Celanese in the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in Celanese in the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its holdings in Celanese by 111.1% in the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 247 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.12% of the company’s stock.

CE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Celanese from $188.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Celanese from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Celanese from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Celanese from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Vertical Research raised shares of Celanese from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $196.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Celanese has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $188.07.

Celanese Company Profile

Celanese Corp. engages in the provision of technology and specialty materials businesses. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, Acetyl Chain and Other Activities .The Engineered Materials segment includes the engineered materials business, food ingredients business and certain strategic affiliates.

