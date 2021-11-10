Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE) Shares Bought by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE) by 330.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 261,798 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 200,923 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Vale were worth $5,972,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sittner & Nelson LLC boosted its holdings in Vale by 421.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 1,237 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd acquired a new stake in Vale in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vale by 2,287.1% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 740 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 709 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in Vale in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Smith Asset Management Group LP boosted its holdings in Vale by 336.8% in the 2nd quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 1,660 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 1,280 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 24.51% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on VALE. BNP Paribas upgraded Vale from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.80 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Vale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Vale from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.80 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. HSBC cut Vale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.50 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Vale from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.09.

VALE opened at $12.11 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.10 billion, a PE ratio of 3.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.24. Vale S.A. has a one year low of $11.41 and a one year high of $23.17. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $14.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.12.

Vale (NYSE:VALE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by ($0.36). Vale had a net margin of 31.28% and a return on equity of 69.55%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Vale S.A. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 24th were given a $0.684 dividend. This is a positive change from Vale’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a yield of 16.36%. Vale’s payout ratio is presently 86.49%.

Vale SA engages in the production and exportation of iron ore, pellets, manganese, and iron alloys. It operates through the following segments: Ferrous Minerals, Base Metals, and Coal. The Ferrous Minerals segment includes production and extraction of iron ore, iron ore pellets, manganese, other ferrous products, and logistic services.

