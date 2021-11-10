USD Coin (USDC) Trading 0% Higher Over Last 7 Days

USD Coin (CURRENCY:USDC) traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on November 9th. One USD Coin coin can now be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00001494 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, USD Coin has traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar. USD Coin has a market cap of $34.68 billion and approximately $5.49 billion worth of USD Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4,717.81 or 0.07049986 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $62.41 or 0.00093260 BTC.

Waltonchain (WTC) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00001606 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Metaverse ETP (ETP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000514 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded 13.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000207 BTC.

Master Contract Token (MCT) traded down 30.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Akroma (AKA) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000013 BTC.

USD Coin Coin Profile

USD Coin (USDC) is a coin. It was first traded on October 31st, 2018. USD Coin’s total supply is 34,672,284,444 coins. USD Coin’s official Twitter account is @centre_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for USD Coin is medium.com/centre-blog . USD Coin’s official website is www.centre.io/usdc

According to CryptoCompare, “USD Coin (USDC) is a fully collateralized US Dollar stable coin. It is built on the open source fiat stable coin framework developed by CENTRE, and Circle is the first of several forthcoming issuers of USDC. USDC is designed to minimize price volatility and it does so by ensuring that every unit of USDC is only created when a corresponding US Dollar is deposited into a reserve bank account. Its major application at this point is as a mechanism for trading and hedging in global crypto capital markets. However, USDC is being adopted for use cases such as lending, payments, investments, and further applications within financial contracts such as derivatives contracts, insurance contracts, and security tokens.Commercial issuers of USDC are required by CENTRE to be licensed to handle electronic money; have audited AML and Compliance programs that meet FATF standards; back all tokens on a fully reserved basis and provide monthly published proof of reserves attested to by certified public auditors; support fungible exchange and redemption of USDC tokens from other authorized issuer members; meet other reporting and review requirements established by CENTRE Note that as a fully collateralized stablecoin, the supply is determined by the USD deposits being taken on issuing services such as circle.com/usdc. Recently, CENTRE announced that Coinbase is joining Circle as a founding member of CENTRE Consortium, and as part of this USDC is now available on Coinbase Pro and coinbase.com. “

Buying and Selling USD Coin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as USD Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade USD Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy USD Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

