Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBP) Reaches New 1-Year High at $18.50

Shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE:UBP) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $18.50 and last traded at $18.11, with a volume of 2440 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $18.40.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Urstadt Biddle Properties from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th.

The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market cap of $743.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.40 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.15.

Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.38. Urstadt Biddle Properties had a return on equity of 11.64% and a net margin of 30.04%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st were paid a $0.207 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.48%. Urstadt Biddle Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 118.57%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Urstadt Biddle Properties by 11.1% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,403 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Urstadt Biddle Properties in the second quarter valued at about $162,000. Naples Global Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties in the third quarter worth about $211,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 15.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 153,941 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,472,000 after buying an additional 20,033 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.61% of the company’s stock.

About Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBP)

Urstadt Biddle Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership and management of commercial properties. The firm operates through the Ridgeway and All Other Operating segments. Its portfolio includes neighborhood and community shopping centers in counties.

