Unity Software (NYSE:U) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.27 EPS

Unity Software (NYSE:U) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.27, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Unity Software had a negative net margin of 52.08% and a negative return on equity of 17.16%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.50) EPS.

Unity Software stock traded up $11.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $182.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 398,563 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,595,293. The company has a market cap of $51.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -82.95 and a beta of 2.81. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $138.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $116.29. Unity Software has a fifty-two week low of $76.00 and a fifty-two week high of $177.45.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on U. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Unity Software from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Unity Software from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Unity Software in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Unity Software from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Unity Software from $105.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $156.00.

In related news, Director 2020 Aps Otee sold 120,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.50, for a total transaction of $14,820,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, SVP Clive Downie sold 33,334 shares of Unity Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.64, for a total value of $4,154,749.76. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 167,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,912,099.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,237,158 shares of company stock valued at $162,703,751. Insiders own 19.00% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Unity Software stock. Thrive Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,526,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $307,805,000. Unity Software accounts for approximately 327.6% of Thrive Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Thrive Capital Management LLC owned 1.30% of Unity Software as of its most recent SEC filing. 81.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Unity Software Company Profile

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

