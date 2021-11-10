UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) Price Target Raised to $500.00

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) had its price objective raised by Mizuho from $455.00 to $500.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the healthcare conglomerate’s stock. Mizuho’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 7.68% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $462.00 to $495.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Truist increased their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $473.00 to $476.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Barclays raised their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $435.00 to $465.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $360.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $472.17.

Shares of UNH stock opened at $464.35 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $437.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.85. UnitedHealth Group has a one year low of $320.35 and a one year high of $465.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $423.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $414.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.41 by $0.11. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 23.08% and a net margin of 5.52%. The firm had revenue of $72.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.24 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.51 earnings per share. UnitedHealth Group’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group will post 18.84 EPS for the current year.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $419.00, for a total value of $1,047,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $448.72, for a total value of $33,654,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 80,000 shares of company stock valued at $35,743,375. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of UNH. Anfield Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 86.20% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

