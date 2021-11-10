United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) Shares Sold by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans reduced its stake in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 972,150 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 8,901 shares during the period. United Rentals makes up about 0.8% of Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned about 1.34% of United Rentals worth $310,125,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in URI. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 6.7% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 86,956 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,740,000 after purchasing an additional 5,464 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 48.2% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 185,270 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $58,725,000 after purchasing an additional 60,270 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of United Rentals by 25.8% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 3,500 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,120,000 after buying an additional 718 shares during the period. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new stake in shares of United Rentals during the second quarter worth about $4,147,000. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of United Rentals by 29.4% during the second quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 277 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of URI stock traded down $2.59 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $388.91. 667 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 705,624. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $355.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $336.75. United Rentals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $198.74 and a 1-year high of $414.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market cap of $28.15 billion, a PE ratio of 23.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.95.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The construction company reported $6.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.80 by ($0.22). United Rentals had a net margin of 13.04% and a return on equity of 28.88%. The company had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $5.40 earnings per share. United Rentals’s revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that United Rentals, Inc. will post 21.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jose B. Alvarez sold 925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $375.80, for a total transaction of $347,615.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

URI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of United Rentals from $275.00 to $297.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of United Rentals from $405.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of United Rentals from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of United Rentals from $360.00 to $342.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $342.80.

United Rentals, Inc engages in the equipment rental business. It offers rent to construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners and government entities. The firm operates through two business segments: General Rentals; and Trench, Power & Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment engages in the rental of construction, aerial and industrial equipment, general tools and light equipment, and related services and activities.

