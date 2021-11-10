Unisys Co. (NYSE:UIS) SVP Gerald P. Kenney Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

Unisys Co. (NYSE:UIS) SVP Gerald P. Kenney sold 10,000 shares of Unisys stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.37, for a total transaction of $223,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NYSE:UIS opened at $21.57 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of -2.85 and a beta of 0.44. Unisys Co. has a one year low of $13.28 and a one year high of $28.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $24.41.

Unisys (NYSE:UIS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The information technology services provider reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $488.00 million during the quarter. Unisys had a negative net margin of 23.44% and a negative return on equity of 47.46%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in Unisys in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Unisys by 573.4% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,926 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 1,640 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in Unisys in the 3rd quarter valued at $53,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in Unisys by 123.2% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,670 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 1,474 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Unisys by 176.9% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,941 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,879 shares during the last quarter. 90.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UIS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Unisys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Maxim Group assumed coverage on shares of Unisys in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock.

Unisys Company Profile

Unisys Corp. engages in the provision of security-centric information technology solutions for clients across the government, financial services, and commercial markets. It operates through the Services and Technology business segments. The Services segment consists of cloud and infrastructure services, application services, and business process outsourcing services.

