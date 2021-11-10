Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) Shares Bought by Boston Common Asset Management LLC

Boston Common Asset Management LLC raised its position in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 437,817 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,202 shares during the quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $25,612,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Unilever by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,694,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,269,126,000 after purchasing an additional 844,916 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Unilever by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,011,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $585,688,000 after acquiring an additional 225,117 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of Unilever by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,032,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,574,000 after acquiring an additional 319,309 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Unilever by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,479,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,080,000 after acquiring an additional 282,047 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Unilever by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,406,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,805,000 after acquiring an additional 64,297 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 8.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Unilever from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Unilever from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $61.51.

NYSE:UL traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $52.83. 31,680 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,914,670. The company has a 50-day moving average of $53.93 and a 200 day moving average of $57.06. Unilever PLC has a 1-year low of $51.98 and a 1-year high of $63.45.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be given a dividend of $0.4975 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $1.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.77%.

Unilever Profile

Unilever Plc engages in the manufacture and sale of consumer goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty and Personal Care, Foods and Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty and Personal Care segment offers skin cleansing, hair care, skin care, and deodorants categories. The Foods and Refreshment segment sells ice cream, savory, dressings, and tea.

