UMA Trading Up 26.8% Over Last 7 Days (UMA)

UMA (CURRENCY:UMA) traded down 7.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on November 9th. Over the last week, UMA has traded 26.8% higher against the US dollar. UMA has a market cap of $991.46 million and approximately $156.24 million worth of UMA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One UMA coin can currently be purchased for about $15.56 or 0.00023196 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

UMA Coin Profile

UMA (CRYPTO:UMA) is a coin. It launched on January 9th, 2020. UMA’s total supply is 105,157,062 coins and its circulating supply is 63,724,410 coins. UMA’s official website is umaproject.org . UMA’s official Twitter account is @UMAprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . UMA’s official message board is medium.com/uma-project

According to CryptoCompare, “UMA is designed to power the financial innovations made possible by permissionless, public blockchains, like Ethereum. Using concepts borrowed from fiat financial derivatives, UMA defines an open-source protocol that allows any two counterparties to design and create their own financial contracts. But unlike traditional derivatives, UMA contracts are secured with economic incentives alone, making them self-enforcing and universally accessible. “

UMA Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as UMA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UMA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy UMA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

