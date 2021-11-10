Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) PT Lowered to $62.00 at Morgan Stanley

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) had its target price decreased by Morgan Stanley from $68.00 to $62.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the social networking company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on TWTR. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Twitter from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Twitter in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They set a sell rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of Twitter from $76.00 to $69.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Twitter from $76.00 to $70.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Twitter from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $71.20.

NYSE TWTR opened at $53.70 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.09, a current ratio of 4.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a fifty day moving average of $61.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -223.74 and a beta of 0.67. Twitter has a 52 week low of $41.61 and a 52 week high of $80.75.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The social networking company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.56). The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. Twitter had a negative return on equity of 3.21% and a negative net margin of 3.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 37.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.07 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Twitter will post -0.2 EPS for the current year.

In other Twitter news, insider Michael Montano sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.74, for a total value of $300,330.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Robert Kaiden sold 10,637 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.35, for a total transaction of $567,483.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 107,152 shares of company stock worth $6,397,701. 2.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Twitter by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,896,854 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $478,549,000 after buying an additional 628,060 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in Twitter by 80.5% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 185,806 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $11,221,000 after buying an additional 82,869 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of Twitter by 30.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 6,973 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $421,000 after purchasing an additional 1,635 shares during the period. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Twitter by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 32,218 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,946,000 after purchasing an additional 2,108 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in Twitter by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 72,268 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $4,364,000 after acquiring an additional 2,355 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.56% of the company’s stock.

Twitter, Inc is a global platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. It provides a network that connects users to people, information, ideas, opinions and news. The company’s services include live commentary, live connections and live conversations. Its application provides social networking services and micro-blogging services through mobile devices and the Internet.

