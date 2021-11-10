Tutti Frutti (TFF) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $8,056.00

Tutti Frutti (CURRENCY:TFF) traded up 11.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on November 10th. Tutti Frutti has a total market capitalization of $95,519.66 and approximately $8,056.00 worth of Tutti Frutti was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Tutti Frutti has traded 21.4% higher against the US dollar. One Tutti Frutti coin can currently be purchased for $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Tutti Frutti alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.19 or 0.00052522 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001536 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00002559 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $141.06 or 0.00216672 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000503 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.29 or 0.00011193 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $58.91 or 0.00090485 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Tutti Frutti Profile

TFF is a coin. Tutti Frutti’s total supply is 949,667,853 coins and its circulating supply is 77,892,928 coins. Tutti Frutti’s official Twitter account is @TFF_Token . The Reddit community for Tutti Frutti is https://reddit.com/r/TuttiFruttiFi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “TheFaustFlick is a filmmaking platform. It allows the users and token holders to exercise their vote on several areas of a movie structure. Grants TFF Token holders: a) access to #TheFaustFlick Screenplay, Letters of Intent and Financial Records; b) voting rights on five critical gates enabling the successive filmmaking process and/or film business cycle tasks; and c) net profits from #TheFaustFlick multiple revenue sources. “

Buying and Selling Tutti Frutti

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tutti Frutti directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tutti Frutti should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Tutti Frutti using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Tutti Frutti Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Tutti Frutti and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.