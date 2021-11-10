Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Trims Holdings in Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al trimmed its position in Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX) by 80.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,318 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 22,072 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s holdings in Terex were worth $253,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Terex by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,944,174 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $330,682,000 after purchasing an additional 544,495 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Terex by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,051,803 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $145,327,000 after acquiring an additional 13,704 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Terex by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,100,888 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $100,044,000 after acquiring an additional 55,851 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Terex by 771.7% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,900,799 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $90,516,000 after acquiring an additional 1,682,731 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Terex by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,179,952 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $56,189,000 after acquiring an additional 24,312 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Terex alerts:

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Terex from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Terex in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Terex from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Terex from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Terex from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $61.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Terex currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.40.

Shares of NYSE:TEX opened at $49.63 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Terex Co. has a 52-week low of $27.54 and a 52-week high of $55.60. The company has a 50 day moving average of $45.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.60. The company has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.54 and a beta of 1.70.

Terex (NYSE:TEX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.06). Terex had a net margin of 4.88% and a return on equity of 17.65%. The firm had revenue of $993.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Terex Co. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 9th will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 8th. Terex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.90%.

In other news, VP Amy George sold 4,892 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.75, for a total transaction of $262,945.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 98,935 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,317,756.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Simon Meester sold 3,127 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.26, for a total value of $147,782.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Terex

Terex Corp. engages in the manufacturing of aerial work platforms, cranes, and materials processing machinery. The firm designs, builds and support products used in construction, maintenance, manufacturing, energy, minerals and materials management applications. It operates through the following segments: Aerial Work Platforms and Materials Processing.

Featured Article: What is meant by a buy rating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TEX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX).

Receive News & Ratings for Terex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Terex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.