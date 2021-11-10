Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Takes $242,000 Position in Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in shares of Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 11,183 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Delek US by 22.1% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,431 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 620 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Delek US by 5.7% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 12,084 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Delek US by 81.5% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,617 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its position in Delek US by 4.4% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 29,758 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $643,000 after purchasing an additional 1,259 shares during the period. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. raised its position in Delek US by 5.7% in the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 24,445 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $529,000 after purchasing an additional 1,310 shares during the period. 91.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Delek US alerts:

In other Delek US news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 371,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.68, for a total value of $6,933,082.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 41,830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.51, for a total transaction of $774,273.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 413,626 shares of company stock valued at $7,718,460. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DK stock opened at $18.48 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $18.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.54. Delek US Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.22 and a 12 month high of $27.38.

Delek US (NYSE:DK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The oil and gas company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $2.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.48 billion. Delek US had a negative net margin of 4.83% and a negative return on equity of 33.45%. The company’s revenue was up 43.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.01) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Delek US Holdings, Inc. will post -3.38 earnings per share for the current year.

DK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup lowered Delek US from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the company from $25.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Wolfe Research lowered Delek US from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Raymond James cut their target price on Delek US from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays upped their price objective on Delek US from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Delek US from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Delek US has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.73.

Delek US Company Profile

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the transportation, storage, and wholesale distribution of crude oil. It operates through the following segments: Refining, Logistics, Retail, and Corporate and Other. The Refining segment processes crude oil and other purchased feedstocks for the manufacture of transportation motor fuels, including gasoline, diesel fuel and aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products.

Featured Article: Market Timing – The Benefits and the Danger

Receive News & Ratings for Delek US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delek US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.