Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Sells 11,209 Shares of Vector Acquisition Co. II (NASDAQ:VAQC)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al cut its holdings in Vector Acquisition Co. II (NASDAQ:VAQC) by 31.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,978 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,209 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s holdings in Vector Acquisition Co. II were worth $238,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VAQC. Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of Vector Acquisition Co. II in the 1st quarter worth about $507,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vector Acquisition Co. II in the 1st quarter worth about $346,000. HRT Financial LP bought a new position in shares of Vector Acquisition Co. II in the 1st quarter worth about $742,000. Caas Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Vector Acquisition Co. II in the 1st quarter worth about $990,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Vector Acquisition Co. II in the 1st quarter worth about $77,000. 89.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of VAQC opened at $9.79 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.75 and a 200-day moving average of $9.82. Vector Acquisition Co. II has a one year low of $9.59 and a one year high of $10.15.

Vector Acquisition Corporation II focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in San Francisco, California.

