Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Invests $216,000 in Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Endava by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Endava by 146.4% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 680 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Endava by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Endava in the second quarter valued at about $150,000. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Endava by 2,444.0% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 1,833 shares in the last quarter. 47.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Endava from $84.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Endava from $120.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Endava in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Morgan Stanley restated a “hold” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of Endava in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Endava from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Endava has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $125.89.

Shares of DAVA opened at $170.12 on Wednesday. Endava plc has a 1 year low of $60.01 and a 1 year high of $171.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $143.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $123.24. The firm has a market cap of $9.48 billion, a PE ratio of 159.66, a PEG ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 0.91.

Endava (NYSE:DAVA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 27th. The company reported $41.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $40.65. The company had revenue of $133.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.52 million. Endava had a return on equity of 16.35% and a net margin of 9.80%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.14 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Endava plc will post 1.43 EPS for the current year.

Endava Plc engages in the provision of technology services. It focuses on finance, insurance, telecommunications, media, and retail companies. The company was founded by John Edward Cotterell in 2000 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

