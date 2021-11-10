Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Has $276,000 Stock Holdings in Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al cut its position in shares of Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO) by 94.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,693 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 42,702 shares during the quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s holdings in Q2 were worth $276,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in Q2 during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Q2 by 647.9% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 359 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in Q2 during the first quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Q2 during the second quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Q2 during the second quarter valued at approximately $118,000.

QTWO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Q2 from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Q2 from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Q2 from $135.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. TheStreet cut shares of Q2 from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Q2 from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.00.

In related news, Director R. H. Seale sold 48,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.35, for a total value of $4,360,291.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 91,828 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,296,659.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Matthew P. Flake sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $1,800,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 236,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,298,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 193,260 shares of company stock valued at $15,865,291 in the last 90 days. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

QTWO stock opened at $88.75 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 3.07 and a quick ratio of 3.07. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $82.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.91. Q2 Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $73.51 and a fifty-two week high of $148.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.01 billion, a PE ratio of -39.62 and a beta of 1.45.

Q2 Company Profile

Q2 Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of digital banking solutions. Its services offer security, advisory, web services, custom services, and end user marketing solutions. The company was founded by Robert Hank Seale III in 2004 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

