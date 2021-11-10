Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Acquires Shares of 49,158 CarLotz, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOTZ)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in shares of CarLotz, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOTZ) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 49,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $268,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in CarLotz during the second quarter valued at $255,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in CarLotz by 31.8% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 417,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,279,000 after acquiring an additional 100,807 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in CarLotz by 1,602.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 709,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,875,000 after acquiring an additional 668,056 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in CarLotz during the second quarter valued at $704,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in CarLotz by 285.3% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 487,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,662,000 after acquiring an additional 360,908 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LOTZ. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CarLotz from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. William Blair lowered shares of CarLotz from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of CarLotz in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $7.00 target price for the company.

NASDAQ:LOTZ opened at $4.17 on Wednesday. CarLotz, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.48 and a 1-year high of $12.90. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.89 and a 200 day moving average of $4.80. The company has a quick ratio of 4.75, a current ratio of 5.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

CarLotz (NASDAQ:LOTZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.18. As a group, analysts expect that CarLotz, Inc. will post -0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CarLotz Company Profile

CarLotz, Inc operates as a consignment-to-retail used vehicle marketplace that provides its corporate vehicle sourcing partners and retail sellers of used vehicles. The company serves corporate vehicle sourcing partners, which include fleet leasing companies, rental car companies, banks, captive finance companies, third-party remarketers, wholesalers, companies that manage their own fleets, and original equipment manufacturers; retail sellers of used vehicles to individuals; and retail customers.

