TrumpCoin Price Up 2.2% This Week (TRUMP)

TrumpCoin (CURRENCY:TRUMP) traded 1.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on November 10th. During the last week, TrumpCoin has traded up 2.2% against the U.S. dollar. One TrumpCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.55 or 0.00000857 BTC on major exchanges. TrumpCoin has a total market cap of $3.66 million and $32,837.00 worth of TrumpCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Netko (NETKO) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0433 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Lition (LIT) traded 31.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Elite Swap (ELT) traded down 44.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Baby Bitcoin (BBTC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

YUGE (TRUMP) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000646 BTC.

About TrumpCoin

TRUMP is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Blake hashing algorithm. TrumpCoin’s total supply is 6,604,387 coins. TrumpCoin’s official Twitter account is @trumpcoinww and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for TrumpCoin is www.trumpcoin.com . The Reddit community for TrumpCoin is https://reddit.com/r/trumpcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “TrumpCoin was named after the political candidate, Donald Trump and it promotes some of the same ideals they see in said candidate, such as: Free Speech and Fair Trade Capitalism. Since TrumpCoin relies heavily on the election for publicity, the Dev team have come up with a solution to assure TRUMP holders will not suffer from this decrease in demand: TRUMP will be exchangeable 1-1 for Teth tokens (TrumpTech) that will be built on the the Ethereum network in order to support smart contracts and Dapp “

Buying and Selling TrumpCoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrumpCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TrumpCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TrumpCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

