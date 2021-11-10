Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX) Stock Position Reduced by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX) by 2.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,104,033 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,454 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.72% of Tronox worth $24,731,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tronox during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Tronox during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tronox during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Tronox by 6,329.7% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 2,342 shares during the period. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Tronox during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Tronox in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Tronox from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tronox from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.00.

TROX opened at $24.12 on Wednesday. Tronox Holdings plc has a 12 month low of $10.95 and a 12 month high of $26.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.70 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.17 and a beta of 2.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $23.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.05.

Tronox (NYSE:TROX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.08. Tronox had a return on equity of 15.84% and a net margin of 7.14%. The firm had revenue of $870.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $896.40 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Tronox Holdings plc will post 2.37 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. Tronox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.16%.

Tronox Profile

Tronox Holdings Plc engages in the mining and inorganic chemical business. Its products include Titanium Dioxide Mineral Sands. The firm also mines and processes titanium ore, zircon and other minerals, and manufactures titanium dioxide pigments. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.

