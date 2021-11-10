TRON Price Reaches $0.12 (TRX)

TRON (CURRENCY:TRX) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on November 9th. Over the last seven days, TRON has traded 8.8% higher against the dollar. One TRON coin can currently be bought for about $0.12 or 0.00000173 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. TRON has a total market cap of $8.25 billion and approximately $3.08 billion worth of TRON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get TRON alerts:

WAX (WAXP) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000797 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000512 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001218 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000275 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001015 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00000848 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded down 23% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000019 BTC.

TRON Coin Profile

TRON (TRX) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 28th, 2017. TRON’s total supply is 100,850,743,812 coins and its circulating supply is 71,659,657,369 coins. TRON’s official Twitter account is @tronfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. TRON’s official website is tron.network. TRON’s official message board is medium.com/@Tronfoundation. The Reddit community for TRON is /r/Tronix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “TRON is a cryptocurrency payment platform. It allows the users to perform cryptocurrencies transactions between them on a global scale within a decentralized ecosystem. TRON has finished its native token (TRX) migration to the mainnet. In addition, users can access the platform digital wallet, the TRON Wallet where it is possible to store and manage their digital assets, with support for desktop and mobile devices. Since July 24th, 2018, TRON acquired BitTorrent Inc. which is an Internet technology company based in San Francisco. It designs distributed technologies that scale efficiently, keep intelligence at the edge, and keep creators and consumers in control of their content and data. The TRX token is a cryptographic currency developed by TRON. Formerly an ERC-20 token, the TRX has now finished its migration to the TRON mainnet. This token is the medium for the users to exchange value between them when using the platform services. Whitepaper “

TRON Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TRON directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TRON should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TRON using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for TRON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TRON and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.