Trollcoin Price Up 297.1% Over Last 7 Days (TROLL)

Trollcoin (CURRENCY:TROLL) traded 28.7% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on November 10th. Trollcoin has a market capitalization of $1.55 million and approximately $129.00 worth of Trollcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Trollcoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0026 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Trollcoin has traded up 297.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64,433.57 or 0.99983771 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.64 or 0.00050643 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.96 or 0.00004598 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00001898 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.77 or 0.00039995 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00003274 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.66 or 0.00004129 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $400.12 or 0.00620879 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0902 or 0.00000140 BTC.

About Trollcoin

Trollcoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Trollcoin’s total supply is 592,810,145 coins. Trollcoin’s official website is trollcoin.com . Trollcoin’s official Twitter account is @trollcoinbase and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Trollcoin is https://reddit.com/r/trollcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Trollcoin is a hybrid PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Trollcoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Trollcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Trollcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Trollcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

