Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.680-$0.880 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.570. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.50 billion-$1.60 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.58 billion.

Shares of TGI traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $22.89. The stock had a trading volume of 26,917 shares, compared to its average volume of 841,653. The company has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.24, a P/E/G ratio of 19.19 and a beta of 3.12. Triumph Group has a 52 week low of $8.86 and a 52 week high of $24.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $19.24.

Get Triumph Group alerts:

Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The aerospace company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $357.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $375.88 million. Triumph Group had a negative return on equity of 1.28% and a negative net margin of 11.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.08) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Triumph Group will post 0.49 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TGI. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Triumph Group from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Triumph Group from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Triumph Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $18.14.

In other news, Director Richard A. Goglia sold 24,788 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.49, for a total value of $433,542.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Triumph Group stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI) by 29.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 401,525 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 92,368 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.63% of Triumph Group worth $8,332,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

Triumph Group Company Profile

Triumph Group, Inc engages in the designing, engineering, manufacturing, repairing and overhauling of aerospace and defense systems, components and structures. It operates through the following three segments: Triumph Integrated Systems, Triumph Aerospace Structures and Triumph Product Support. The Triumph Integrated Systems segment engages in designing, development and supporting proprietary components, subsystems and systems, as well as production of complex assemblies using external designs.

Further Reading: Why do companies issue monthly dividends?

Receive News & Ratings for Triumph Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Triumph Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.