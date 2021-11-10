Trinity Capital Inc. (OTCMKTS:TRIN) Shares Sold by Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Trinity Capital Inc. (OTCMKTS:TRIN) by 9.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,400 shares during the quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC owned 0.12% of Trinity Capital worth $466,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in Trinity Capital in the first quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Trinity Capital in the first quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Trinity Capital in the second quarter valued at approximately $292,000. EJF Capital LLC acquired a new position in Trinity Capital in the first quarter valued at approximately $497,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Trinity Capital in the second quarter valued at approximately $821,000. 25.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO David Michael Lund acquired 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.99 per share, with a total value of $52,465.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TRIN. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Trinity Capital from $15.50 to $15.75 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Trinity Capital from $17.00 to $19.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Trinity Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Trinity Capital has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.83.

Shares of TRIN opened at $17.20 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.18. Trinity Capital Inc. has a one year low of $13.46 and a one year high of $17.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $467.87 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $16.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.21.

Trinity Capital (OTCMKTS:TRIN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.05. Trinity Capital had a return on equity of 9.79% and a net margin of 117.60%. On average, analysts predict that Trinity Capital Inc. will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.67%. This is a boost from Trinity Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. Trinity Capital’s payout ratio is presently 37.93%.

About Trinity Capital

Trinity Capital Inc is a venture capital firm specializing in venture debt to growth stage companies looking for loans and/or equipment financing. Trinity Capital Inc was founded in 2019 is based in Chandler, Arizona.

