Trex (NYSE:TREX) Price Target Increased to $121.00 by Analysts at B. Riley

Trex (NYSE:TREX) had its price objective lifted by B. Riley from $108.00 to $121.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. B. Riley currently has a neutral rating on the construction company’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Trex from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Stephens increased their price target on Trex from $120.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday. Barclays increased their price target on Trex from $114.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Trex from $108.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price target on Trex from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $116.00.

Shares of TREX opened at $132.80 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $15.32 billion, a PE ratio of 78.58 and a beta of 1.46. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $105.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $103.00. Trex has a 12-month low of $64.26 and a 12-month high of $134.39.

Trex (NYSE:TREX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The construction company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $335.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $326.01 million. Trex had a net margin of 19.27% and a return on equity of 33.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Trex will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TREX. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Trex by 560.5% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 251 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the period. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Trex in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Trex during the 2nd quarter worth $48,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Trex by 2,258.1% during the 2nd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 731 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trex during the 3rd quarter worth $76,000. 92.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Trex Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of wood-alternative decking and railing. Its products include deck framing and drainage, outdoor lighting, furniture, pergola and outdoor kitchens, fencing, collections, and accessory hardware. It operates through the following segments Trex Residential Products and Trex Commercial Products.

