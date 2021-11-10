TravelCenters of America Inc. (NASDAQ:TA) Receives $46.83 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of TravelCenters of America Inc. (NASDAQ:TA) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $48.83.

A number of analysts have recently commented on TA shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on TravelCenters of America from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TravelCenters of America from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday. B. Riley lifted their price target on TravelCenters of America from $48.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. BTIG Research lifted their price target on TravelCenters of America from $45.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered TravelCenters of America from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, October 11th.

TA stock traded down $1.87 during trading on Friday, reaching $59.37. 110,489 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 152,928. TravelCenters of America has a 12 month low of $22.00 and a 12 month high of $64.58. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.80. The company has a market capitalization of $865.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.11 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.68.

TravelCenters of America (NASDAQ:TA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The specialty retailer reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. TravelCenters of America had a return on equity of 6.38% and a net margin of 0.60%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that TravelCenters of America will post 3.23 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its position in TravelCenters of America by 64.4% in the second quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 919 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in TravelCenters of America in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in TravelCenters of America in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in TravelCenters of America in the third quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in TravelCenters of America by 149.3% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,967 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,178 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.55% of the company’s stock.

TravelCenters of America Company Profile

TravelCenters of America Inc operates travel centers and standalone restaurants in the United States and Canada. Its travel centers offer a range of products and services, including diesel fuel and gasoline, diesel exhaust fluid, and truck repair and maintenance, and roadside services, as well as operates full service and quick service restaurants, and various customer amenities.

