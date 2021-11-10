TransAct Technologies (NASDAQ:TACT) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.15 EPS

TransAct Technologies (NASDAQ:TACT) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The technology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.15, MarketWatch Earnings reports. TransAct Technologies had a negative return on equity of 26.16% and a negative net margin of 21.74%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.11) EPS.

NASDAQ TACT traded down $0.29 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.16. 100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,647. TransAct Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $6.85 and a fifty-two week high of $17.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.32 million, a PE ratio of -16.40 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a current ratio of 3.80, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.78.

TACT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of TransAct Technologies in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised TransAct Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. TheStreet cut TransAct Technologies from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Craig Hallum started coverage on TransAct Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in TransAct Technologies stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of TransAct Technologies Incorporated (NASDAQ:TACT) by 6.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,266 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,134 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.20% of TransAct Technologies worth $251,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 57.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TransAct Technologies Company Profile

TransAct Technologies, Inc operates as a software-driven technology and printing solutions company. It engages in food safety, POS automation, casino and gaming, lottery, mobile and oil and gas. The firm’s products are sold under the AccuDate, EPICENTRAL, Epic, Ithaca, RESPONDER and Printrex brands. It supplies consumables used in the printing and scanning activities of customers in the hospitality, banking, retail, gaming, government and oil and gas exploration markets.

