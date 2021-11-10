Toast (NYSE:TOST) Trading Down 13.6%

Toast, Inc (NYSE:TOST)’s share price traded down 13.6% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $50.38 and last traded at $52.47. 56,963 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 1,525,938 shares. The stock had previously closed at $60.75.
A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Toast in a research report on Monday, October 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho assumed coverage on Toast in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Toast in a research report on Monday, October 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Toast in a research report on Monday, October 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Toast from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.11.
In other news, insider Crossover Managemen Technology acquired 625,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $40.00 per share, for a total transaction of $25,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
Toast Company Profile (NYSE:TOST)
Toast Inc builds software which helps restaurants manage online orders and dine-in order, operate an on-demand delivery network and integrate payments. Toast Inc is based in Boston.
