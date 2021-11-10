Toast (NYSE:TOST) Trading Down 13.6%

Toast, Inc (NYSE:TOST)’s share price traded down 13.6% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $50.38 and last traded at $52.47. 56,963 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 1,525,938 shares. The stock had previously closed at $60.75.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Toast in a research report on Monday, October 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho assumed coverage on Toast in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Toast in a research report on Monday, October 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Toast in a research report on Monday, October 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Toast from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.11.

In other news, insider Crossover Managemen Technology acquired 625,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $40.00 per share, for a total transaction of $25,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TOST. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Toast in the third quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new position in shares of Toast in the third quarter valued at approximately $266,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Toast in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new position in shares of Toast in the third quarter valued at approximately $549,000. Finally, Stephens Investment Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Toast in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. 8.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Toast Company Profile (NYSE:TOST)

Toast Inc builds software which helps restaurants manage online orders and dine-in order, operate an on-demand delivery network and integrate payments. Toast Inc is based in Boston.

